Manhunt Ramps Up for Portland, Oregon Shooter Who Hurt 2 Policemen

Oregon Crime Stoppers has taken the lead in helping to search for a shooter who hurt 2 Police Officers January 19th.

Crime Stoppers Offering a $2500 Reward for Leads Leading to Capture

Monday night, the Officers were responding to an area near NE 21st Avenue and NE Clackamas Street, just west of the Lloyd Center, about a person making a weapons threat.

When Officers approached the area, including the suspect, he fired multiple shots, hitting the two Officers. Both were hurt, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who is pictured in our story, is described as a male in his mid 30's, dark facial hair, a black baseball cap, a black jacket over a grey hoodie, black pants and shoes.

He was seen holding a green shopping bag, and is believed to be armed with and a handgun. Anyone with any information is urged to report it to Oregon Crimestoppers, and you can access their page here.