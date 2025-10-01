Port of Pasco Seeks to Increase Reimann Industrial Center With Big Land Buy

Google maps and earth image

Since 2019, the Port of Pasco's Reimann Industrial Area has been rapidly growing with various companies and projects.

  Port is looking to buy another 320 acres

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, at a special meeting September 29th, voted to enter into a purchase and sale agreement to get  the acres.

They will be working with Balcom and Moe Ag company to get the land.  They want to buy the land due to rapid development of the original 300 acre park.

They've already sold 150 acres to Darigold and 82 more to other firms.  Officials with the Port  said the land is needed, its growth is rapidly exceeding their initial build out projections.

According to the Journal:

"Darigold logistics partner LTI Inc. and Cold Summit, a cold storage provider, also have plans to develop facilities at Reimann."

