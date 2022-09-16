Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Foodies moving to Columbia Park (google maps) Foodies moving to Columbia Park (google maps) loading...

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving.

Foodies will now occupy a space in Columbia Park

The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:

" Over the next few weeks, Foodies will be customizing the restaurant space inside the City of Kennewick’s Columbia River Landing facility at 2701 Paul Parish Dr., previously occupied by The Bite at the Landing. The Bite, operated by the Simmons Family of C.G. Public House and Catering, partnered with the City of Kennewick in late 2019, opening the restaurant a few months after construction of the 2,600 facility was completed. The Bite weathered the pandemic, serving patrons on the patio with sweeping views of the Columbia River, and concluded its operating agreement with the City on September 10."

"The Columbia River Landing also accommodates Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex operations, offering 18-holes of traditional golf on a 3-par course, foot golf and disc golf."

The fire, which happened from February 3rd into February 4th, devastated the historic building and drove out the ground-floor businesses due to water and smoke damage.

Look for more information to be released as the opening gets closer.