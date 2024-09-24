Popular Moses Lake Target Shooting Area Closed Indefinitely

Due to what they say are safety concerns, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has now closed target shooting at the popular Moses Lake Sand Dunes area. This is an aerial view of the Sand Dunes area.

DFW says stray bullets and safety issues are the culprit

Many target shooting areas across the state on public lands were closed due to fire concerns, from stray bullets creating sparks if they ricochet, but now DFW says the safety concerns will keep the Sand Dunes area closed.

According to DFW:

"The Sand Dunes Road area within the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area near Moses Lake is closed to target shooting until further notice. This closure follows a series of public safety incidents involving stray bullets from target shooting in the area that could pose risks to the public.

On July 1, annual campfire and target shooting restrictions went into effect across Eastern Washington. The Sand Dunes Road area was closed to target shooting at that time and will remain closed even after fire restrictions are lifted."

Officials say they have seen and been notified about numerous incidents concerning stray bullets and other risks to the public, and plan to keep the shooting area closed indefinitely.

Get our free mobile app

If this situation changes, DFW says they will release appropriate information at that time.