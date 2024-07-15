Popular Green Bluff Orchard (Spokane) Won’t Open in 2024

A popular you-pick orchard north of Spokane will not be open this season due to damage sustained earlier this year.

Cherry Hill Orchard will be closed

Cherry Hill is a popular destination for tourists and those seeking to pick fresh fruit, it's located about 20 minutes north of Spokane near Mead, in an area known as Green Bluff.

However, this year, orchard officials issued a statement saying they won't be opening, due to damage sustained in January. According to their Facebook release:

"I am sorry to report that this year we will not be open for business. Our crop of cherries, apricots and peaches were completely froze out. We had a very mild December, with unusually warm temperatures. Then, in January there was a very fast weather change with temperatures dropping to 15 below plus chilling winds. This froze so many flower buds, ruining any future crop of cherries, apricots or peaches. So please look for again next year."

The damage was severe enough it will affect any fruits that might grow for the duration of 2024.