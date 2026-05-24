A Milton-Freewater woman escalated her speeding and reckless driving issues on Friday, May 23rd.

The Driver Was Finally Stopped After a Pit Manuever

Friday, Nay 23rd, around 3:20 PM, a Milton Freewater Officer clocked a driver traveling nearly 50 MPH in the 100 block of South Main Street, Near McLaughlin High School, in a school zone. Police said a number of teens on bikes were in the immediate area.

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The driver, identified as 51-year-old Shannon Renee Kwong of Milton-Freewater, refused to stop her 2007 Chevy pickup, and instead led Officers on a pursuit that was finally ended near Highway 11, just over a mile away.

Officers were able to disable her truck with a pit maneuver, but after initially complying with Officer's Commands, she began to fight and struggle.

Police Say They Have Previous Safety Concerns Related to the Suspect

After a brief struggle, Kwong was subdued and taken to the Umatilla County Jail and was booked on charges of Felony Driving, Eluding and Speeding.

There was also an eyewitness video of the pursuit and pinning of her vehicle by Officers, see that video here. In the video, the suspect can be turning violent and struggling with Officers.