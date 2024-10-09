Police Looking for Repeat College Place Burglary Suspects

College Place Police are seeking public information or tips hoping to ID these suspects.

Multiple suspects tied to break-ins at HVAC business

Police in this little suburb of Walla Walla say recently College Place Heating and Air Conditioning, located at 970 Northeast Rose Ave. has been the subject of the intrusions.

Authorities did not say what, if anything was taken, or the damage amounts, but say these people have been captured on surveillance cameras. Officials didn't say what times these burglaries occurred but they appear to be during nighttime hours.

Anyone who may have information or details pertaining to this case, or might know who these people are, you can anonymously report it by calling (509)-394-8550.