Police Investigate Fatal Saturday Evening Shooting in Kennewick
Kennewick Police said the incident appears to be an insolated crime.
Man found fatally shot in parking lot
Around 7:02 PM, Kennewick Police were called to the parking lot of the Crown Village Apartments, located at 445 North Volland, about a shooting.
When they arrived the found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, but unfortunately died a short time later.
KPD is investigating, and released very little information, except that suspect information is unknown. The ID of the man will not be released until relatives have been notified.
The apartments are located a short distance north from Winco Foods, near the intersection with Hood.
