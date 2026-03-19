License Plate Reader Helps Nab Juvenile Runaway In Stolen Spokane Truck

How valuable are license plate readers for law enforcement? Very.

An ALPR Alert Helps Spokane Deputies Nab Vehicle and Driver

Some are referred to as Flock Cameras, generally they're known as ALPR's or automated license plate reader units.

Spokane County Deputies got a 2-for-1 March 18th when an ALPR helped them located both a stolen vehicle, and a runaway teen driver associated with the crime.

An Alert from Dispatch Helped Deputies Get to the Vehicle Location

Around 1 AM Wednesday, Deputies were alerted about a license plate hit on a NIssan pickup that was reported stolen, and the vehicle was located somewhere in the area of Five Mile Road just north of Spokane.

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The vehicle was located around 1:45 AM parked in the 3300 block of West Indian Trail Road. Inside were four juveniles, including the 17-year-old driver, who had also been reported as a runaway, and had reportedly stolen the truck. Also inside was a 15-year-old who had been reported the day before as a missing person.

Two other juveniles in the vehicle were released to the custody of their parents, as was the 15-year-old.

The Suspect Driver is Facing Charges

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old was arrested and is facing felony vehicle theft, and also 3rd degree misdemanor theft.

They said without the aid of the ALPR, it would have likely taken much longer to locate the vehicle, and the missing juveniles.

A vehicle has to be officially reported as stolen for an ALPR alert to be issued, but before license plate reader cameras, officials say often stolen vehicles were abandoned by their 'takers,' and often vandalized or even set on fire.

Recently, there have been some 'legal' protests against such cameras, alleged over how long footage and other data is retained by law enforcement.