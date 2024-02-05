Plastics Firm in Union Gap Lays Off 66 Workers in Restructuring Move

According to sources, including the WA State Employment Security Department, a Union Gap, WA firm is laying off 66 workers as part of some restructuring.

Thermoforming Systems to lay off workers

Thermoforming Systems LLC makes cups, lids, clamshell containers and other foodservice plastics used in the food service and packaging industry.

The WARN Alert (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification) indicated the company is laying off 66 workers. According to the website Plastics News, the company is shifting a lot of manufacturing to Connecticut.

Get our free mobile app

There will apparently be some relocation options and retraining. The company says the layoffs and relocations will begin by the end of March. The company serves customers across the US as well as internationally.