Planned Power Outage Coming to Prosser March 31st-Benton PUD

If you're a Benton PUD Customer in Prosser, heads up!

Planned Power Outage coming March 31 into 4-1

The Benton PUD announced Tuesday, March 21st, there will be a planned outing coming to Prosser for Benton PUD customers:

"A nine-hour planned power outage is scheduled for Benton PUD customers in Prosser on Friday, March 31 from 10:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 a.m. The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is performing high priority maintenance and repair of power lines and equipment connecting the Prosser area to the regional power grid. "

It is preventative work, designed to ensure the safety and reliability of the BPA and Benton PUD systems. In order for it to be safely conducted, the power has to be taken down during that time.

The PUB recommends:

"Benton PUD reminds customers to always be prepared for outages by having flashlights, batteries, and other essential supplies on hand and to make sure they have fully charged their cell phone or mobile device. "

They also encourage customers to download and utilize their SmartHub app for updates, information, bill paying and other features--including notification if any outages occur.