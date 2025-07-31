2 Hurt When Small Plane Hits Chelan County Home

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have taken over the investigation.

A small plane crashed into a home in Cashmere, WA Wednesday

Thursday the CCSO released limited information about a small private plane that crashed into a home in Cashmere, in Chelan County. The plane appeared to have hit the roof of the home, it was sitting on top, perched, and appeared to be mostly intact.

Get our free mobile app

The CCSO says the occupants of the home were not hurt, however 2 people in the plane were taken to Central WA Hospital in nearby Wenatchee, their condition is not known.

The CCSO did not release any details, we don't know what led to the crash, or if the plane suffered any mechanical failures. All other information, says the CCSO, will come from the NTSB and FAA.

A view of the impact area shows the plane crashed very close to the airfield in Cashmere, the Cashmere-Dryen Airport. The crash area and the airport are circled in this Google earth image.

google earth google earth loading...