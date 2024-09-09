Plane Crash Kills Passenger In Remote Woods Near Vancouver, WA

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the Friday crash.

Pilot hurt, passenger killed in plane crash

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is now reporting the passenger died, the pilot was airlifted to a Portland, OR hospital.

Friday afternoon, the SCSO says they were alerted about a possible plane crash, based on transponder data, putting the vintage aircraft not far from Sunset Falls Campground, in a rural area of the county. The scene was about 25 miles northeast of Vancouver, WA.

SCSO Deputies, along with multiple search and rescue units including the Coast Guard, were able to locate the plane in a steep ravine. The pilot, Christopher M. Paulson, 72, of Eatonville, Washington, was able to be hoisted down the ravine using the Coast Guard helicopter and then airlifted to the hospital.

His passenger, 45-year-old Jed Paul Kelly, also of Eatonville, succumbed to his injuries and did not survive. The type of aircraft was not released, but appeared to be an older vintage plane, possibly World War II-era based on its markings.

No other information has yet been released. It's not yet known what led up to the crash.