A Kia vs. a high-powered Sheriff's Deputy cruiser is an uneven mismatch, but the suspect driver tried anyway.

Early Sunday morning, a Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small white Kia that blew through 2 stop signs. The Officer attempted to pull over the vehicle after it stopped briefly to let out a passenger in North Ellensburg, but then it sped off.

The KCSO says the driver tried to out-maneuver the Officer (and others who joined the chase) before jumping on I-90 westbound.

The driver reached a speed of 105 MPH before another Officer was able to get ahead of them and lay down spike strips. They blew the tires out, and when the vehicle slowed, the pursuing Deputy was able to send the vehicle to the shoulder with a pit maneuver, safely spinning them off the road.

The driver, identified as 35 year old Charles Farrell of Ellensburg, fled from the vehicle but was quickly captured. He's now facing a long list of charges including:

"...Felony Eluding, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operation of a Motor Vehicle without a required Ignition Interlock Device, and Driving with a Suspended License."

The image is at the point of contact when the pit maneuver began.