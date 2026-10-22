Despite Waymore operating driverless taxis in a number of US Cities, and Uber strongly eyeing a future driverless fleet, many Americans are still not on board with self-driving vehicles.

Now, Pilotless Airplanes?

Seattle Startup Working on Pilotless Aircraft Tech

Reliable Robotics was founded 9 years ago by some former SpaceX enginieers and tech workers, and how is tackling the goal of pilotless airplanes.

According to Geekwire, the company has set up an R&D center in Bothell, armed with another $115 million in investor money, they're working on, and already testing, pilotless airplanes. Their autonomous test plane is pictured here.

Robot Airplane test---Reliable robotics website Robot Airplane test---Reliable robotics website

New Startup Will Develop Detection Radar for Airplanes

The radar facility, called the Radar Center for Excellence, will develop detection and avoidance systems for airplanes, to allow them to spear through the skies without hitting anything else, namely, other planes. The company is working on automation systems that would handle many aspects of flight, including engine starting and runup, taxiing, takeoff and landing.

According to the company, that tech could lead to airplanes that will also fly without a pilot in control. Remote operators and observers would help 'control' and monitor the flights from the ground. That's being developed as well.

Is it Military or Commercial?

Shield, a long-time defense contractor, has set up shop in Seattle, and announced a few weeks ago they're going to build the XBat autonomous fighter yet for the US Military. Reliable indicates their tech is more centered on current aircraft, the digital software and tools would be incorporated into the existing airplane controls.

And, their website says the applications are for both military and commercial aircraft. Now, it DID not specifically say commercial applies to passenger transport, commercial can mean cargo or freight.

Would You Fly on an Autonomous Airplane?

But the idea that a commercial plane, in the near future, could carry passenger without a human pilot in control, is rather eye-opening.

By the way, a recent Pew Research Center Study shows between 61 and 70 percent of Americans surveyed express fear, discomfort or distrust of an autonomous driverless vehicle--on the ground.