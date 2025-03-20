Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash near Dayton, Hit Power Lines

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department has released information about a fatal helicopter crash that happened on Wednesday.

The aircraft was an aerial sprayer, used for ag duties.

The CCSO says around 12:29 PM, 911 received numerous calls about a helicopter crash that occurred near S. Touchet Road, near Dayton.

An immediate response from Columbia County Fire District 3 revealed the helicopter had crashed through some power lines, and then into a field, causing a widespread power outage.

Unfortunately, the pilot, the only one on board, was killed. The chopper belonged to North Wind Aviation of Yakima, which is also where the pilot was from.

Thursday, Officials from the CCSO, North Wind, the Bonneville Power Administration, the FAA, and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) were at the site and planned to investigate, weather permitting.

Currently, power line crews are working in the region to restore the lines, the public is asked to stay away from the crash area. The FAA and NTSB will begin a more thorough examination once the power lines are repaired and restored off the ground.

Officials are asking anyone in the area to submit any security or video footage they may have during that time frame, even if they think it's inconsequential.