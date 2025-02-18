Pile of Oily Rags Triggers Fire at Walla Walla Church

Walla Walla City Fire Crews, along with units from Walla Walla County, responded to a fire at a church Monday night.

The fire was reported at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church

The fire was first reported by a person walking by the church around 9:40 PM who said they could hear the fire alarm coming from inside, and then saw smoke from the structure at 380 Tausick Way.

When crews arrived, they could see flames from the back of the building. It was quickly determined the fire was in a back room, and crews were able to surround it. The fire was out by 10:01 PM, according to the WWFD.

Investigators said a pile of discarded rags soaked in linseed oil was the source of the fire. Linseed is used in woodworking, and as a sealer, but is known to spontaneously combust. The oil fumes interact with oxygen, creating heat. If they're in a warm environment, it speeds up the process. Linseed is supposed to be used in a well-ventilated area.

Officials say the fire was accidental, damage to the church was estimated at $100,000. The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire.