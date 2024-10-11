Pierce County Sheriff Releases Video- Capture of Murder Suspect

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam footage of the apprehension of a double-homicide suspect, wanted in Kitsap County.

23-year-old Seth South is accused of a double-homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home near Poulsbo, WA. Wednesday evening, he was captured by PCSO Deputies.

They had been alerted that South's truck was traveling on SR 410 toward Enumclaw, and when they spotted him, they gave chase. One Deputy initiated the traffic stop, while another threw out spike strips to pop the truck's tires.

South pulled over, and was removed from the truck without incident. However, following his questioning by Kitsap County Deputies at a PCSO substation, he attempted to assault the Officers. One Deputy suffered minor injuries and the interview room was damaged.

South made a court appearance Thursday. According to the PCSO:

"Deputies added charges of Assault in the 3rd Degree and Escape in the 2nd Degree. Kitsap County Sheriff took custody of South and booked him for the Murder Charges in Kitsap County."