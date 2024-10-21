Pierce County Releases Arrest Footage of Murder Suspect [VIDEO]

A 25-year-old man is facing a 1st Degree Murder charge following the fatal shooting of his father on Saturday.

The suspect was arguing with father in a garage

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reports they were called to a home in Graham, WA about a fatal shooting. Around 4:43 PM EMS reported they were trying to save a 54-year-old man who had a gunshot wound that was not self-infliced.

Family members said the man was arguing with his 25-year-old son in a detatched garage at the home, when at least one shot was fired.

EMS was not able to save the man, he died at the scene. Sunday afternoon, Deputies spotted the suspect, who'd fled the shooting scene in his truck. He was surrounded and arrested without incident.

The PCSO says the man, who's name has not yet been released, is facing a 1st. Degree Murder charge in the incident. This bodycam footage from the PCSO shows his arrest.