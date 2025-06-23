Pierce County Murder Suspect Drives Car Off Dock, Now He’s Missing

Pierce County Deputies continue to use a remote submersible device to search an area off the shore of a small Puget Sound Island.

Search began after woman found dead

Sunday night just after 9 PM, PCSO Deputies were notified that a man on remote Ketron Island had reportedly stabbed his girlfriend. The small unincorporated island with 24 residents, is in Puget Sound southwest of Tacoma and Steilacom.

Neighbors tried to save the woman with CRP and emergency help before Officers arrived.

After arriving on the ferry, Deputies found a 26-year-old female dead from multiple wounds, then neighbors reported hearing a loud crash from a nearby dock, and saw a car had been driven into the water. It rapidly sank, and Deputies began to search the area.

As of Monday, the PCSO says the suspect has not been located, and they do not know if he was in the vehicle when it went into the water. A small 1-year-old child who is shared between the woman and the suspect was safely located, and is in the care of CPS pending notification of other family members.