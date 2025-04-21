Pierce County Man Charged After Claiming Girl’s Death a “Suicide”

A 29-year-old man is in custody in Pierce County after investigators found evidence disputing his claim that his 27-year-old girlfriend had committed suicide.

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a location on Fox Island, which is in Puget Sound just west of Tacoma, and east of McNeil Island, around 5:30 AM Sunday.

The man had made the 911 call, and when Deputies arrived they found the woman deceased, but evidence at the scene was not consistent with suicide.

The man was arrested, and is now facing 2nd. Degree Murder charges. the investigation continues. (bodycam video courtesy of the PCSO). Investigators have not released any more information.