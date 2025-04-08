Pierce County 1997 Cold Case Remains ID’d, Now It’s a Homicide

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday human remains found near Buckley in 1997 have now been identified.

The female victim was last seen alive in 1996

The PCSO says Laurie Krage was last seen alive in January of that year, then vanished before what turned out to be her remains were found in 1997.

They were located not far from the Wilkerson School, about 9 miles south of Buckley, WA, Buckley is just south of Enumclaw.

Officials say her husband, Ronald Martin, passed from natural causes in 2020, but did not say if he was considered a suspect in the case, which is now considered a homicide.

She was known to frequent the Lakes, Emerald Queen and Kent areas, the PCSO is searching to locate any friends or family or others who might be able to provide more information about Krage and her family.

The PCSO did not say why the case is now a homicide.