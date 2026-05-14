Seattle Police have now released images of the suspect.

19-Year-Old UW Student Fatally Stabbed Sunday Night May 10th

Around 10:11 PM, Police responded to the laundry room of one of the buildings of at the Nordheim Apartments near the University of WA University Village.

The emergency call informed Officers a female had been stabbed. ABC News National reported her as transgender, now the Seattle PD has reported that. Despite emergency care from Police and EMS, the student died at the scene.

Now Police have Released Images of the Suspect

The apartments are one of 3 such complexes that are officially part of the UW off-campus housing system, along with the 12 dorms at the school.

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The suspect was initially described as a black male, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, wearing blue jeans, button down shirt under a blue zip up shirt. Now the images reveal more details.

The circumstances of the incident are not known or have not been released, as the investigation is still ongoing. No word if any connection between the victim and the suspect. Although the victim was stabbed, Police have also not said if a weapon was recovered.

More information is expected to be released soon.