Pfizer to Cut Another 100 Seattle-Area Workers in August

Broad cost-cutting initiatives continue at Pfizer, following their 2023 acquisition of Seattle's first biotech company, Seagen.

  Now, 100 more workers to be let go

A WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Office indicates as of this week, 100 workers will be let go.

Pfizer purchased SeaGen for $43 billion in 2023.  The acquisition included a major manufacturing project in Everett, but Pfizer halted that production, cutting 119 jobs.

Now, following their vacating the 61,000-square-foot former SeaGen headquarters, they're letting go another1 100 workers.

Several sources indicate these are part of cost-cutting  measures at the company designed to reduce expenses and other financial challenges.  The sources say Pfizer has been plagued by declining  COVID-19 product sales as well as the other issues.

According to worker comments on Glassdoor.com, the WA cuts nearly eliminated the entire toxicology Q and pharmacokinetics departments.  Sources, including the Wall Street Journal, say sales of the COVID vaccine Comirnaty, and the oral treatment Paxlovid have dropped dramatically, you may have noticed a new push for Paxlovid on TV as we approach the fall flu season.

Since last November, 5 other domestic and foreign sites have closed.

