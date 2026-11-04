According to law enforcement agencies, including the Moses Lake Police Department, the latest growing fraud scheme in our region is related to pets and animals-especially those who are lost or missing.

Numerous Types of Fraud are Perpetrated Using Animals and Pets

Usually when law enforcement agencies alert the public about the latest, or growing fraud activity and schemes, it means they have gotten a noticeable number of complaints to cases related to it.

The Moses Lake PD issued new warnings about fraud and schemes related to people's animals and pets. Most of these are predicated on animals-especially dogs-who are outside during the day. But it also works 'well' with outdoor cats.

Five Types of Fraud are the Most Common

Law enforcement agencies say the following are the most common, these were provided by the MLPD, and they especially apply to people with lost animals:

Fake Vet Bills- -fraudsters scour social media looking for citizens who are searching for lost pets. They reach out, and claim the animal was hurt, and the person 'owes' them money for a vet bill. They even use AI-generated pictures of the animal and X-rays.

-fraudsters scour social media looking for citizens who are searching for lost pets. They reach out, and claim the animal was hurt, and the person 'owes' them money for a vet bill. They even use AI-generated pictures of the animal and X-rays. Fake Reward Items ---the schemer claims to have found the person's missing pet, or they say the animal got out, and they demand a reward for return.

---the schemer claims to have found the person's missing pet, or they say the animal got out, and they demand a reward for return. Fake Animal Control Calls ---the fraudsters claim the citizen's pet 'got loose' and was captured, and they have to pay a fine to get it back.

---the fraudsters claim the citizen's pet 'got loose' and was captured, and they have to pay a fine to get it back. Fake Verification --Someone asks you to 'share' a text message code to verify the animal is yours, this can possibly allow them to get access to personal accounts.

--Someone asks you to 'share' a text message code to verify the animal is yours, this can possibly allow them to get access to personal accounts. Fake Pet Recovery Services--Fraudsters offer to use drones and other methods to search for a lost pet, demand an up-front fee, then disappear without a trace.

MLPD and other agencies remind citizens if they are in this position, and to receive any of these kind of calls or texts, to demand verification from the caller about their legitimacy. Do NOT rely on any of these sources for help, and don't give them any sensitive information.

The best moves? Contact and notify all applicable area animal shelters and agencies, and rely on truste friends or neighbors to assist in the search.