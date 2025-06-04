People Are Now Betting Money On….Hurricanes?!? It’s a ‘Tradition’

The Atlantic Ocean has a hurricane season, and now people apparently can bet on it, and have been.

The season typically lasts 183 days

Meteorologists say the season starts June 1st, and lasts through the end of November each year. Various factors are considered in predicting the severity of the season.

Some of the more famous Hurricanes include Wilma-2005, Katrina-2005, Milton-2024, and Opal-1995. These are some of the more damaging storms. Now, a group called betonline.ag allows people to bet on various categories related to the hurricane season.

According to The Odds PR group, this was a common practice on the East Coast for decades, and some websites began to offer the practice about 19 years ago.

Here's a look at some of the things people can bet on: (from betonline.ag)

"How many named storms will be declared by National Weather Service in 2025?

Over/Under 16 named storms

How many hurricanes will be declared by National Weather Service in 2025?

Over/Under 8 hurricanes

How many major hurricanes will declared "major" by National Weather Service in 2025? (Major hurricane is defined by a Category 3 hurricane or stronger)

Over/Under 4 major hurricanes

\What will be the total costs of damages during hurricane season in 2025?

Over/Under 75 billion

How many hurricanes will make landfall in the U.S. in 2025?

Over/Under 4 hurricanes"

It may not seem as "exciting" as betting on The Super Bowl or World Series, but people looking for something different can try this.