Pendleton, Heppner, Umatilla Get Grants to Battle Wildfires

Friday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office announced 269 recipients of $44.5 million in grants to battle wildfires.

 A number of Northeastern Oregon cities and counties will benefit

The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction (CWRR) grants will enable these communities to improve wildfire safety and obtain more equipment to battle fires.

106 entities got grants, which will be used for 269 projects. According to the Fire Marshal's office:

" Projects receiving funding include community-wide wildfire defensible space programs, vegetation removal around buildings, community chipping programs, community education related to wildfire preparedness, equipment for vegetation removal, and staff to support these local efforts."

The following Northeastern Oregon communities and counties received funding:

  • Heppner Fire Department $27K
  • Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department $75K
  • Umatilla County $50K
  • East Umatilla Fire and Rescue $176K

Many of these recipients will be using funds to upgrade and purchase newer fire engines, ambulances, and otherwise improve their ability to respond to fires and other emergencies.

