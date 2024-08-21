Pending Green Standards Could Drive Truckers Out of WA

For several years now, WA State leaders and legislative officials have almost reflexively adopted CA vehicle emission and 'green' standards for WA state. But now, warnings are being issued by supply chain officials about the impact these could have.

WA State Trucking Association sends a letter to Gov. Inslee, officials.

The WTA told officials practical and logistical issues could threaten the state's supply chain.

WA State will require, by 2025, 7 percent of all Class 2-b truck sales and Class 7-8 tractor sales to be emission-free models, and Class 4-8 truck sales to be at 11 percent.

The EPA and DOT classify vehicles by weight, horsepower, and other capabilities. Class 2 b trucks are between 8,500 and 10,000 lbs. GVR or gross volume weight. These include minivans, cargo vans, full-sized pickup trucks, and step-vans.

Class 7 trucks include larger vehicles, such as a U-Haul with double-rear wheel axle, city buses, small semis, furniture trucks, street sweepers, livestock or cattle transports, and more.

18-wheeler semi trucks, which are the lifeblood of supply chains, are Class 8.

According to The Center Square, the WTA cautions these restrictions could result in serious disruptions to the supply chain:

"Washington Trucking Associations President Sheri Call wrote in an Aug. 15 letter to Inslee expressing concerns about “vehicle costs, operational challenges, and low to non-existent vehicle adoption. We feel these issues will place constraints on the industry and reduce supply chain resiliency in Washington state – one of the most trade-dependent states in the nation.”

The letter also says lack of infrastructure (charging stations) vehicle costs, availability of vehicles, and operation limitations (range) pose serious issues with these mandates.

The Association also warns these requirements could result in trucking companies moving to states where these requirements are not in place. By not operating in WA, they would place severe strains on the supply chain.

These standards would also have a significant impact on the state's enormous ag-related transportation needs.

An official with Inslee's Administration said they still believe the Advanced Clean Truck requirements are still "achievable," according to The Center Square.