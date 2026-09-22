Another WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security related to a healthcare firm has been issued, but this one is different.

PeaceHelth to Drop 150 Workers, but Not Doctors or Nurses

PeaceHealth dates back to 1890 when some Catholic Sisters founded a health and doctor service in Western WA. Now, 136 years later, it serves WA and Oregon.

Get our free mobile app

Officials and the WARN Alert indicated by November 2nd. PeaceHealth (PH) will be dropping 150 IT and analytics workers. The company is outsourcing those roles to an India-based company, Tech Mahindra.

Bellingham, Longview and Sedro Wooley workers Will be Affected

This is the latest in a series of what are said to be cost-cutting measures by the healthcare company. Last year, an attempt by PH to transfer emergency care at its Springfield, OR facility from local doctrors to an out of state staffing service was blocked by Oregon law.

PH said despite the outsourcing, they will still keep local control over patient data hosting, cybersecurity and overall IT policy and security.

Reports indicate the company is pursuing widespread restructuring and "modernization' under a new CEO.