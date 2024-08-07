Porcine circovirus, or PCV, is an ailment that affects swine, and now the latest variant has been detected in the US.

PCV2 and 3 previously detected globally

PCV affects pigs in that it can cause issues and be harmful to their respiratory systems, reproductive systems, and can cause younger animals to not develop to be as healthy as normal.

According to nationalhogfarmer.com:

"In a study funded by the Swine Health Information Center, PCV4 was detected for the first time in U.S. clinical samples submitted to the Iowa State University VDL from June to September 2023. Led by Pablo Pineyro at Iowa State University, this study provides initial insight into the frequency of detection, tissue distribution and genetic characterization of PCV4 in the U.S. Further studies to understand PCV4 prevalence as well as its role in coinfection and production losses are warranted to assess its importance and perhaps economic impact in the swine industry."

The study has been published by several groups including nature.com. Officials say the pathogenesis of PCV4 is still poorly understood and relatively unknown, and its role in clinical disease and production losses remains unknown, it demands further study.

Get our free mobile app