Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on New Parks, Space Master Plan

You probably wouldn't want a developer to tinker with your yard, nearby space, or even home without some input, right? Same for your city

Citizens are encouraged to look over Pasco's new parks, and open space plans

According to information released by the City of Pasco, they are looking for input on the city's new parks, recreation, and open space master plan.

The City says it's looking for input from as many citizens as possible, as this will affect development in many areas over the next couple of decades. According to the city:

"The City of Pasco is looking to the future with the development of the draft Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan. The draft Plan provides a cohesive vision, with goals, strategies, and objectives based on community input, and a technical analysis of the system. The draft Plan inventories existing parks and facilities, identifies community needs, and directs funding and investment over the next twenty years."

The master plan deals with a variety of areas and can be accessed by clicking on this link.

The City is seeking input, and in January 2023, they will look over the comments and make adjustments and refinements, especially in areas where they receive a lot of input.