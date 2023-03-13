Pasco Traffic Stop Leads to Domestic Violence Arrest

FCSO Domestic Violence arrest (FCSO) FCSO Domestic Violence arrest (FCSO) loading...

An early morning traffic stop in West Pasco led eventually to a domestic violence arrest, but the suspect was not the driver.

Woman pulled over, showed signs of assault

Around 1:41 AM Saturday morning, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sadifur Parkway, but after pulling over the vehicle, they noticed the female driver showed obvious signs of injury.

She had facial injuries and was bleeding. Deputies learned the woman had fled from a residence on Road 56, she'd been assaulted by her boyfriend.

Deputies went to the residence and confirmed the man was inside, but he refused to come out. After about a half hour, phone contact was made and officials convinced the man to come out and surrender.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to the Franklin County Jail and booked on 2nd Degree Assault Domestic Violence.