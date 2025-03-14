Pasco Tow Operator Charged in Federal Court Over Firearm

The owner of a Pasco towing and recovery business, who was investigated by Pasco PD, has now been hit with Federal charges.

The man was charged in Federal court this week in Richland

Socorro Jesus Lopez-Spindola, 59 of Pasco, was investigated by Pasco Police in November of 2024, following allegations of robbery, extortion, and threats to kill, and detained.

A search warrant was also carried out on his business, Classic Towing and Recovery, which he owns and operates at 116 West Sylvester.

During the search, Police found a loaded .22 caliber pistol in a desk drawer. Prior to last November, Sindola had been convicted of a number of crimes, including Unlawful Re-entry after Deportation.

This case is part of the Operation Take Back America program, which is aimed at curbing illegal immigration, criminal activity by illegals and other trans-national crime by illegal individuals.

He was arraigned March 13 in Federal Court in Richland on one Count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.