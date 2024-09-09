Pasco Suspect Tried Hiding Face From Cops Using Potato Chip Bag
Pasco Police were busy over the last week, and weekend, answering 1,506 calls for service. One of the calls was rather unusual.
Suspect tries strange method of hiding his face from Police
Many of the calls were of a sensitive nature, or are still under investigation and can't yet be disclosed to the public. However, this one was a first.
Officers were patrolling Volunteer Park, when they spotted a familiar suspect vehicle and the driver.
Police recognized the suspect, identified as Joe Cruz, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Cruz attempted to hide his face from Officers using a potato chip bag. The ruse did not work, and he was taken into custody without incident.
