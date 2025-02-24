Pasco Street Racer Leaves Purse, ID, in Suspect Vehicle

Pasco Police impounded one of two street racing vehicles from an incident Saturday night, and found the suspect driver's purse and ID inside.

The driver of the truck had tried to elude Officers

Near 14th and Court, a Mustang and a Dodge pickup decided to hit at least 55 MPH in a short drag race that ended a few blocks later, turns out they had lit up their tires within view of a Pasco Police cruiser.

The Mustang pulled over near 4th. and Court, the driver, identified as 24-year-old Jainey Montano, was arrested on a variety of outstanding warrants including Driving with a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and 1st Degree Negligent Driving.

However, the Dodge continued racing into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, and the driver appeared to jump out and run away. Officers located a woman a short distance later, but didn't have any ID on her. Because of that, they were not able to arrest her as the truck driver.

But later, when the truck was impounded at the Pasco Police station, they found a woman's purse and ID inside, and it matched the suspect. 23-year-old Samantha Vasquez Espinal who was located in West Richland on Sunday.

License found in truck (PPD)

She was jailed on charges of reckless driving.