Pasco Shoplifters Plow Car Into Fence, Hit Windshield then Flee

Pasco Police are still searching for a male and female suspect who turned a shoplifting incident into much much more.

The two suspects plowed their car into a fence

Sunday evening, Pasco Officers responded to the Walgreens store on Court Street about a young man and woman who stole 2 liquor bottles and some makeup.

Despite being confronted by store workers, they fled, and drove off in a silver 2005 Honda Accord. Several hours later Police spotted the car driving around, but after a short pursui,t they failed to stop. The chase was called off, but after several hours, another Officer noticed this car driving without its lights on.

After pursuing again, the driver slammed the car into a fence near 13th. and Ainsworth. The two suspects abandoned the car just before Officers arrived. Pasco PD says they were not wearing their seatbelts because Officers found two round cracked areas in the windshield where their heads hit the glass.

The search continues, and anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.