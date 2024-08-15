Pasco Shooting Disturbance Nets Arrest, Weapons Seized

A 47-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County Jail after a shooting melee Monday night.

Two groups of males were shooting at each other

Around 11 PM, Pasco Police responded to the 1700 block of Irving Street for a report of shots being fired. Following an investigation, Police said two groups of males were shooting at each other, some of them fled in a vehicle, which was also shot at and hit several times.

Area of shooting (google street view) Area of shooting (google street view) loading...

Get our free mobile app

No one in the fleeing car was injured, but the investigation led to a 47-year-old Pasco man (whose name was not released) being arrested for 1st Degree Assault, and a number of weapons were seized.

The investigation continues, anyone with any information is urged to call PPD at (509)-5454-3421. All leads can be confidential.