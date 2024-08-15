Pasco Shooting Disturbance Nets Arrest, Weapons Seized
A 47-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County Jail after a shooting melee Monday night.
Two groups of males were shooting at each other
Around 11 PM, Pasco Police responded to the 1700 block of Irving Street for a report of shots being fired. Following an investigation, Police said two groups of males were shooting at each other, some of them fled in a vehicle, which was also shot at and hit several times.
No one in the fleeing car was injured, but the investigation led to a 47-year-old Pasco man (whose name was not released) being arrested for 1st Degree Assault, and a number of weapons were seized.
The investigation continues, anyone with any information is urged to call PPD at (509)-5454-3421. All leads can be confidential.
