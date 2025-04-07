Pasco Seeks Public Input on Shoreline (River) Master Plans

If you live in Pasco, what would you like to see developed, or not developed, along Pasco's shorelines, the Columbia River shoreline? The city wants to know.

Listening sessions coming for Pasco residents

The Washington State Shoreline Management Act requires every city that has river or lakeside property or borders to update their Shoreline Management Plan, it has to be done so every ten years.

The City of Pasco is planning two public listening sessions in April and May to gather input from citizens, businesses and others as to what they would like to see, or not see, done along the Columbia River.

The 2 sessions will be taking place on Wednesday April 16th and on Tuesday May 20th at 6:30 PM at the City of Pasco Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 525 N. 3rd. Ave.

According to the City of Pasco, via its information release:

"During these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the SMP, review the draft user guide, ask questions, and provide feedback. Community input is essential to ensure the user guide effectively meets the needs of Pasco's diverse population."

The Master Plan can be viewed by clicking here. The SMP oversees or governs the management, access to, and protection of Pasco's shorelines.