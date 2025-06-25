Pasco Releases Grand Old 4th Celebration Schedule, Details

Pasco Grand Old Fourth (City of Pasco) Pasco Grand Old Fourth (City of Pasco) loading...

The City of Pasco has released its schedule for the Grand Old Fourth celebration.

The events will begin at 7 AM

Some additional events are added to this year's celebration. According to the City of Pasco, here's the schedule:

"7:00-11:00AM Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast ($7 per person) at Memorial Park (1520 W. Shoshone).

9:15AM Kids Street Dance at Memorial Park.

10:00AM Grand Old 4th of July Parade.

Parade will start at City Hall, proceed along W. Clark Street, pass by Memorial Park, and turn down W. Sylvester Street to end near Sylvester Park.

Parade registration is open until 5PM on Monday, June 30th. More information is available at www.pasco-wa.gov/844/Grand-Old-4th-of-July-Celebration

12:00-4:00PM Camp Patriot Show & Shine Car Show at Memorial Park. Registration 9:00AM-12:00PM on July 4th.

12:00-4:00PM Free wet/dry inflatables (wear a swimsuit!) at Memorial Park.

1:00PM 10th Annual City of Pasco Cardboard Regatta at Memorial Aquatic Park.

3:00-5:45PM Red, White & Swim, Free Swim Friday at Memorial Aquatic Park, sponsored by Numerica.

6:30PM Gates open at Gesa Stadium (6200 Burden Blvd) for Battle of the Bands and Grand Old 4th of July Fireworks show

7:30-9:30PM Battle of the Bands at Gesa Stadium

10:00PM Grand Old 4th of July Fireworks show at Gesa Stadium"

For more information on the event, see the City of Pasco website.