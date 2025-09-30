Pasco Rape Suspect Hides Under Laundry Pile, Arrested in Grant County

Grant County Deputies have located and arrested a Pasco man wanted on felony charges.

The suspect was believed to be in the Grant County area

After several weeks of searching, Deputies got a tip that 47-year-old Kelly Joe Blackburn was at a residence in the 100 block of First Street in Coulee City, in Grant County.

Get our free mobile app

Monday, Deputies served warrants and surrounded the home, Blackburn was located in an upstairs bedroom trying to hide under a large pile of laundry. He had initially refused to come out and surrender.

He was arrested without incident, and is now being transferred from the Grant County Jail to Franklin County on an outstanding rape charge.