Pasco Rape Suspect Hides Under Laundry Pile, Arrested in Grant County
Grant County Deputies have located and arrested a Pasco man wanted on felony charges.
The suspect was believed to be in the Grant County area
After several weeks of searching, Deputies got a tip that 47-year-old Kelly Joe Blackburn was at a residence in the 100 block of First Street in Coulee City, in Grant County.
Get our free mobile app
Monday, Deputies served warrants and surrounded the home, Blackburn was located in an upstairs bedroom trying to hide under a large pile of laundry. He had initially refused to come out and surrender.
He was arrested without incident, and is now being transferred from the Grant County Jail to Franklin County on an outstanding rape charge.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)