Pasco Porch Pirate So Close to Camera You can See Tattos [VIDEO]

Video still image of Pasco porch pirate (Facebook-used by permission) Video still image of Pasco porch pirate (Facebook-used by permission) loading...

Porch pirates are nothing new to Mid-Columbia, or the nation for that matter. But this video captures amazing details of this thief.

A young woman captured on video can almost make out tattoos

&

We received permission from the homeowner to post this video, we came across it from a local Facebook social media page dedicated to news and crime in the Tri-Cities. There have been a few times when information posted here, when properly share with law enforcement, has been able to help apprehend suspects.

What made this video stand out was the amazing clarity, and how close the suspect got to the camera. It was first posted on April 29th, it shows this young woman striding up to the front door, grabbing a package, and leaving. And yes she is wearing a mask.

Get our free mobile app

If you look closely, you can almost make out her tattoos. The theft occurred on Knightsbridge Lane, which is a development about a half-mile north of the Broadmoor area and the Road 100 exit in West Pasco.

If you do recognize this person, call (509)-628-0333. Leads can be confidential.