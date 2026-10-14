Pasco Police have released updated DUI arrest information for 2026, and the results are eye-opening.

Pasco's DUI Arrest Total Climbs to Over 200

The Department says heading into mid-October, they've passed the previous 12 months period already, and could be close to more records.

However, it doesn't necessarily mean more drivers in Pasco are drinking before they get behind the wheel.

Increased Emphasis Patrols Are a Big Reason

The 200 already exceeds all of 2025's totals, and is the highest since 2016. But Police say a number of increased patrols and DUI prevention efforts are paying off. According to statements released on their Facebook and other information sources:

"We’ve expanded our ARIDE Program (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement) of trained officers from 5 to 36, giving more officers the skills to recognize impairment and take action."

Pasco And Other Communities Work with Target Zero

Since last September, PPD had logged an extra 150 hours of specific Target Zero DUI Enfocement. Target Zero is a project from the WA Transportation Safety Commision, with a goal of reducing highway deaths and injuries to -0- by 2030.

Increased Patrols and DUI Emphasis Have Likely Lowered Crash Numbers

PPD says despite the increased patrols and more arrests, the number of DUI-related crashes inside city limits has dropped compared to last year.

The Traffic Safety Commission does not publicly release on a regular basis any city by city data as to which WA communities have the highest DUI rates, but traditionally larger communities such as Seattle, Spokane and Tacoma have some of the largest numbers.