Pasco PD Chief to Retire March 27th, Ending 39 Year-Plus LE Career

His retirement will bring to an end a 39.5 year career with the City of Pasco.

Pasco Chief Ken Roske to Retire March 27th

Pasco City Manager Harold Stewart released a statement with the retirement information saying in part:

“He has helped shape a department that sets a high professional standard and earns the trust of the residents it serves. We wish him the very best but will greatly miss his experience and leadership.”

Chief Roske began as an Officer with Pasco PD in September of 1986, rising through the ranks as a Sergeant, Captain, then Deputy Police Chief before taking the lead role on October 7th of 2019.

During his tenure, he oversaw moderinizing operations, building a high level of trust with the community and spearheading the launch of regional LE academies through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission with the Southeast Regional Campus.

Chief Roske, said Officials, will continue to work with the City to ensure a smooth transition process, and will offer guidance in the city's search for a new Chief of Police.

Over Recent Decades, Pasco has Had Much More Stability and Longevity with Chiefs

Between 1981 and 1972, Pasco had 40 Police Chiefs. This was partly due in earlier years of more rapid turnover. Denis Austin served from 1995 to 2011, followed by Chief Bob Metger, who served from 2011 til his 2019 retirement, and then Roske.

Roske was the first chief chosen from inside the deparment in over 50 years. The shortest tenure as Pasco PD Chief? You'd have to go back to 1891, when FC Wehmeyer held the position from September 11 until December 15th of that year.

He is recognized as the 1st Chief of Police in Pasco history.