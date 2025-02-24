Pasco Police Answer Car Fire, Attempted Kidnapping, DUI Semi Driver Cases

Pasco Police had an interesting week.

Police responded to a variety of strange cases

This past week, in no particular order, Pasco Officers responded to several bizarre cases.

A drowsy driver who pulled over to take a nap in a parking lot woke up to a by-stander and Officers banging on their window, because their car was on fire. Pasco PD said the person was napping as they got tired driving home from work. However, due to faulty electrical circuits in their car, it caught fire. Fortunately they were not hurt, but the car was badly damaged.

A woman was jailed on attempted kidnapping charges after she allegedly tried to take a four-year-old child. Witnesses said the child was playing on an outdoor railing while their parent was inside a business. Witnesses said they saw the suspect, Eve Ortiz, peering through the window, then she grabbed the child by the arm and tried to walk away with her. She was confronted by other persons before Police arrived. When she was detained, Officers said she began to mutter nonsensical statements about children being abused.

A worker at a store on West Court St. called Police after a co-worker, identified as Miguel Montoya, began to assault and beat him in the face about what the suspect said was improper cooking procedures for JoJos for their food bin. The worker called 911, and Montoya was waiting for them outside the store when they arrived to arrest him for simple assault.

A semi-truck driver identified as Antonio Vargas was seen driving a Chevy Silverado pickup near the Lewis St. Exit on Highway 12, but he was swerving. He told Officers he was tired, and was heading to get his semi-truck and driver it back to Seattle. He was tested for DUI in the field and blew a .148, which is nearly twice the legal limit. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail.