Since 1997, Grand Theft Auto has been one of the most popular, and violent video games on the market. It's has filled up Playstation and XBox titles for years.

Pasco PD Issues Tongue-In-Cheek Response to Latest Release

Part of the hysteria over the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is due to the fact that the last release, 5, came out 13 years ago. If youre' not familiar, GTA allows players to steal cars, deal drugs, dabble in human trafficking (as some say) and other auto-related criminal activity. It's like Miami Vice Meets Scarface meets Sons of Anarchy.

Now, on the eve of the latest release which has already seen slowdown and shutdowns of some internet systems due to demand, Pasco PD have comments.

Pasco Posts Comments on Their Facebook

The post, which is getting a lot of traffic, warns game users not to try to steal cars, outrun cops, think your getaway vehicle has a turbo mode. They also urge users to remember there's no cheat or reset button for "real" crime. They said they would rather not have to work overtime on release day:

"Please remember, you cannot steal a police cruiser, outrun our officers, and expect the mission to end with a reward. This isn’t a side quest, and we’re not handing out bonus points."

Pasco PD Facebook Pasco PD Facebook

Aside from Humor, There's a Subtle Reminder in There.

While it's not a major spree, Fox 5 Atlanta reports over the years, there have been some increases in certain types of crimes, related to the release of newer versions of certain violent-content video games. But other studies show some decreases, due to alleged criiminal players being off the streets and instead huddled over their consoles.

Either way, to read the entire hiliarious post, click here.