Pasco PD Roundup-Driver Blows .330 BAC, Woman Uses Barbed Wire as Lasso, More

Pasco Police had a busy time toward the end of the week, with several strange calls answered.

Pasco PD had several violent and unruly suspects this week. In no particular order:

**Vincente Diaz was taken to an areas hospital after he was found by Officers in his vehicle, and highly intoxicated. At the hospital, he charged at another patient and tried to punch him before staff was able to subdue him. When his blood alcohol content (BAC) was run, it came back as an astonishing .330. .08 is considered legally drunk. He was taken to jail after being medically cleared.

**Officers responded to a call where the suspect, identified as Roshena Sargent, was throwing rocks near a business, hitting their vehicles. She also ripped a segment of barbed wire off a fence and was swinging it like a lasso. When Police arrived, she took an aggressive stance and challenged them to a fight. When taken to an area hospital, she tried to knee an Officer and continued to make repeated threats to attack Police. She has a previous DOC (Department of Corrections) Assault outstanding warrant, and also attacked 2 Pasco Officers in 2024.

**A drunk driver was spotted by an Officer heading south on Road 52 toward Burden Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The driver, later identified as Jesus Armenta-Garcia, didn't stop at the stop sign and turned westbound on Burden.

But before the Officer could even turn on his lights and attempt a traffic stop, Garcia lost control, jumped the median and slammed into a light pole. His BAC was measured at .20, well above the legal limit of .08.