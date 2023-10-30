Pasco PD Releases Pics of Serious Hit-And-Run Suspect Driver

Pasco hit and run suspect (PPD) Pasco hit and run suspect (PPD) loading...

Last Friday evening in Pasco, a man riding a bike was struck and seriously hurt by a suspect driving a white pickup truck. Now Pasco Police have released images of the man believed to have been driving.

The suspect driver sped away from the scene

The crash occurred on 20th Ave. between Court and Marie Streets, the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No further information has been released about the man's condition, but now Police have been able to trace the suspect vehicle. PPD says the man and a passenger were seen leaving the Albertson's Grocery Store on North 20th. Ave.

Investigators did not reveal specifics about how they were able to locate and trace the truck to the incident, but anyone who may know who this person is, or has information about the crash, is urged to call (509)-628-0333, and reference case PPD#23-055928. All information can be confidential.