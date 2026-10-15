Pasco PD played a little catch up on Thursday, October 15th, releasing details about four cases they responded to this week, and got some public assistance along the way.

Woman Gets Tracked, Captured by K-9 HAPO

While responding to a welfare check on a woman spotted sitting in a vehicle, the Officer recognized her as being wanted on an outstanding DOC (Department of Correcdtions) Warrant. She fled on foot, but K-9 HAPO tracked her to an apartment complex not far away, and barked at the door.

The occupants denied anyone matching her description was inside, but after obtaining a search warrant, the woman was located inside. Pasco PD says HAPO's reputation remains intact.

Officers Bust Suspect Stealing From Tire Shop

Another midday call sent Police to a nearby tire shop, where a man was spotted stealing items from a car parked on their lot. Officers located and detained the man, and he had a purse with him taken from an earlier car prowl that was reported. The purse contained several hundred dollars, it was returned to its owner, and the man also faces charges from the tire shop car prowl.

Citizen's Report Helps Catch Fleeing Speeder

Due to safety concerns, an Officer broke off pursuit of a speeding driver, weaving in and out of traffic near central Pasco. However, moments later a citizen called to report they saw two men abandoning a car in an alleyway. The vehicle matched the description of the reckless driver, and buth suspects were located and arrested. They were located in part with help from the Pasco PD drone.

Drug Busts Made in Volunteer Park

While conducting more drug sweeps in Volunteer Park, undercover agents made purchases from and got drugs from four different suspects. Fentanyl, meth and fentanyl powder were purchased, followed by four rapid arrests. The suspects are now facing multiple charges. This was part of ongoing sweeps in Pasco parks, aimed at curbing drug activity.