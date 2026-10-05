Over a decade ago, Pasco Police divided the city into two Districts, 1 and 2. This allowed them to more specifically focus on certain needs and issues that might be present in one area, but not another.

Now, they've released data about the latest round of emphasis patrols.

1,416 Extra Patrols From June through end of September

The data snapshot shows between District 1 and 2, 1,416 extra patrols were made, resulting in 1,880 traffic stops and 948 arrests.

District 1 is east of Highway 395 and Road 36 to the Snake River, while District 2 covers the city limits west of 395 and Road 36 all the way out toward Road 68 and 100.

A Lot More On the Road Activity

In June, July and August, PPD made 76 DUI arrests, and wrote 854 tickets (combined) and they noted the DUI rates for 2026 were 39 percent higher than 2025 for that period.

They also said certain traffic areas received extra emphasis due to increased issues, including Road 68/Burden, 20th/Court, and Broadmoor/Burns.

A Wide Variety of Arrests Were Made, Including Property Crimes

Pasco PD said compared to February through May, June through September saw fewer burglaries and stolen vehicles in District 2 (West) but some other types of crime increased, which they said is a concern.

The increase in the number of patrols averaged out to at least an extra 12 per day, in both Districts.