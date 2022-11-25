Pasco PD Looking for Driver of Stolen Car from Fatal Hit-And-Run

this car, reported stolen, was then the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run (PPD) this car, reported stolen, was then the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run (PPD) loading...

The car is in the possession of the Pasco Police Department, but they're trying to locate the driver.

Car hits elderly woman kills her in Pasco

Pasco PD says they are still looking for the driver of this car, which killed a woman a few days ago.

Tuesday evening, around 6 PM, a 73-year-old woman was walking near North 20th Ave and West Nixon Street, when she was hit by this car.

The vehicle fled the scene, the woman died from her injuries. Pasco PD says the next day, Wednesday, November 23rd, the vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby neighborhood.

Get our free mobile app

Prior to the incident, it had already been reported stolen to Pasco PD. Anyone who may recognize the car, or possibly know who was driving it Tuesday evening or Wednesday, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.